Lunar Eclipse 2018: Watch NASA's Live streaming

New Delhi: Both Solar and Lunar Eclipses hold a special significance as per Hindu calendar. Today happens to be the first Lunar eclipse of the year where the moon will appear red in colour and much bigger in size.

This Lunar eclipse is more special because the first time in 152 years, a supermoon, a blue moon and a blood moon will coincide. Stargazers will get an opportunity to witness "super blue blood Moon" on Wednesday.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is live streaming it on Twitter.

LIVE NOW: Watch views of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon from multiple telescopes. Take a look: https://t.co/a5ScGDXhQu — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2018

According to NASA, the January 31 full moon is special for three reasons. It is the third in a series of "supermoons," when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit -- known as perigee -- and about 14 percent brighter than usual.

It is also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a "blue moon." The super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse.

And while the Moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon."

Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse, referred to as Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan respectively, hold special significances in the Hindu calendar. They are not mere changes in the positions of the celestial bodies. They have profound religious meanings too.

(With IANS inputs)