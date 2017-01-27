Mauni Amavasya 2017: All you want to know

New Delhi: The day is considered to be very special for the followers of Hinduism. On this special occasion, we all know that the devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges. But, why? Well, let us enlighten you! It is believed that the water of Ganges turns into the nectar on Mauni Amavasya.

This Amavasya falls in the middle of Magha month and, hence, it is also known as Maghi Amavasya.

As the name suggests, people get benefited a lot by staying quiet and not uttering a single word on Mauni Amavasya. It is also advised to stay away from alcohol and non-veg consumption on this day.

Devotees also pay respects to their ancestors and pray for their souls.

Lord Shiva is worshipped on this occasion. Many also say that you need to be extremely alert while travelling during this period.