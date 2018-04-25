Mohini Ekadashi 2018: Tithi, Timings and Vidhi

Mohini Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. The auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu falls during Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha (in North India) and Chitirai (in South India). The date coincides with a day in the month of April or May according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, devotees will celebrate it on April 26.

It is believed that by observing a fast on this day and following rules and rituals, one can attain peace and serenity. Our misdeeds during previous birth too get absolved by doing vrat on this day and seeking forgiveness for the sins that have been committed.

The significance of the Mohini Ekadashi has been mentioned in the Surya Purana and its importance was explained by Lord Krishna to help Yudhisthir understand its relevance.

By keeping a vrata on this day, a devotee can attain moksha (liberation) after getting freed of Maya (worldly pleasures). Besides this, one can get rid of sorrow and attain a state of peace, happiness and contentment.

The preparations for this vrata begin a day prior to the actual event. The devotee observing vrata must eat simple food without onion or garlic and must abstain from getting physically intimacy. Then on the day of Ekadashi, the devotee must rise at Brahma Muhurta, take bath, wear fresh clothes (preferably yellow) and offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu.

The Mohini Vrata katha must be read at least twice a day and later in the evening, the devotee can do Bhajan Keertan dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Those who can remain awake all night can worship, chant mantras or even continue doing Bhajan Keertan.

On the following day, the devotee can break his/her fast after Parana.

According to drikpanchang.com, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:46 am on April 25th and ends at 09:19 on April 26.

One can break the fast between 6:13 am to 08:07 am on April 27.