हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri 2018

Navratri 2018 Day 1: Worship Devi Shailputri for good fortune

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. 

Navratri 2018 Day 1: Worship Devi Shailputri for good fortune
Pic courtesy: PTI image.

Mumbai: The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri commences today.  The nine days dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga or feminine power is one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. 

The first night of Navratri is dedicated to Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains.

Shailputri is worshipped as an absolute form of Mother Nature. The goddess is depicted with a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right and a lotus in her left hand. She is mounted on the back of a bull. 

Chant this mantra to seek Shailputri's blessings:

वन्दे वांछित लाभाय चन्द्रार्द्वकृतशेखराम्।

वृषारूढ़ा शूलधरां यशस्विनीम्॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhay Chandrardhakritshekharam

Vrisharudham Shooldharam Shailputreem Yashasvineem

Durga, the mightiest of all, was created by the holy trinity - Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the preserver) and Shiva (the destroyer) to eliminate a demon named Mahishasur, who's treachery ruined peace and sanctity in the three worlds. 

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.

Tags:
Navratri 2018Sharadiya NavratriMaa ShailputriMaa Shailputri MantraHinduismSanatana DharmaSpirituality

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close