Navratri 2018

Navratri 2018: Day 2 - Worship Maa Brahmacharini for peace and virtue!

Pic courtesy: IANS image for representation purpose only.

The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri commenced on Wednesday.  The nine days dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga or feminine power is one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. 

Out of the four Navratris, the Chaitra and the Sharadiya are the most popular. The others are Aashada and Magha Gupta Navratri.

Durga, who represents the feminine form, is worshipped during Navratri - Nav meaning nine and Ratri meaning nights. 

Dressed in white, Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Sati, King Daksha’s daughter, who was later married to Lord Shiva. She is depicted holding a Japa Mala in the right hand and a Kamandala in the left hand.

Since she is governed by Mangal, the controller of all fortunes, her devotees worship her on the second day of Navaratri to seek her blessings for peace and virtue and prosperity.

You can chant this Mantra to pay ode to Goddess Brahmacharini:

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।
देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

Dadhana Karpadma abhyamaksh Mala kamandalu
Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttam

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.

