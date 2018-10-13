हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri

Navratri 2018, Day 4: Pray to goddess Kushmanda for good health and power

During these 9 days, Maa Durga is worshipped in different avatars. 

Navratri 2018, Day 4: Pray to goddess Kushmanda for good health and power
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Navratri and Durga Puja is here and the entire nation is gripped in the festive spirit of celebrations. Navratri is a nine-day long festival which began from October 10 and will last till the 18th of this month with Vijayadashami falling on the 19th.

During these 9 days, Maa Durga is worshipped in different avatars. Each day is dedicated to one particular Goddess avatar or form and devotees pray to Maa for bestowing blessings upon them and their near ones.

On Day 4 or Chaturthi Tithi of the Navratri, Mata Kushmanda is worshipped. Ku means 'a little', Ushma means 'warmth' or 'energy', and Anda means 'cosmic egg'. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to have created the universe with her divine smile.

The manifestation of Durga, called Kushmanda, is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. It is believed that it is this form of Durga which eliminated darkness from the world with her smile. And hence, every idol of the goddess in this form has a benevolent smile on her face.

Maa Kushmanda is Lord Shiva's consort and improves the health of the devotee. She also bestows immense wealth and strength to her bhakts.

Chant Maa Kushmanda's mantra to seek her blessings:

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

You can invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting this simple Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥
Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah॥

Here’s a stuti dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।
नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita।
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

This form of Durga is believed to have the power to reside within the sun. Hence, she has the radiance and the glow to sustain and preserve energy. Mounted on a tiger, the goddess is depicted with Ashta Bhuja or eight hands.

Devi Kushmanda's one hand is always on Abhayamudra from where she blesses her devotees.

Jai Maa Durga!

 

 

 

