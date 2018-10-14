हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri 2018

Navratri 2018: Day 5 - Worship Maa Skandamata for wisdom, salvation

On the fifth day of Navaratri, Lord Kartikeya’s mother – Skandamata - is worshipped by devotees.

Pic courtesy: IANS image for representation purpose only.

The nine-day-long auspicious festival of Navratri commences today.  The nine days dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga or feminine power is one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. 

Durga, who represents the feminine form, is worshipped during Navratri - Nav meaning nine and Ratri meaning nights. 

On the fifth day of Navaratri, Lord Kartikeya’s mother – Skandamata - is worshipped by devotees. Since Durga gave birth to Lord Kartikeya (also known as Skanda) in this form, she is known as Skandamata.

She is depicted with four hands and has baby Kartikeya on her lap. She is mounted on a lion.

Her devotees worship her for attaining wisdom and salvation. She has the power to instil knowledge even in the most illiterate person. By worshipping her, devotees also get the blessings of Lord Kartikeya too.

Here’s a simple Mantra dedicated to Devi Skandamata:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

​Check out Skandamata Stuti here:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।
Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

Navratri 2018NavratriMaa SkandamataDurgaHinduismSpiritualitySanatana Dharma

