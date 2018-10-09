हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri

Navratri 2018: Here's the complete schedule of 9 days

The power of Devi Durga is hailed and celebrated during 9-days.

Navratri 2018: Here&#039;s the complete schedule of 9 days
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri is around the corner and the excitement amongst the devotees is only palpable. It is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga—the Shakti. It marks the victory of good over evil and how Mata Rani killed the asura safeguarding the truth and righteous.

Navratri is celebrated differently across the country. There are four types of seasonal Navratris, but the one which falls in the months of either September-October is called Sharad or Shardiya Navratri and happens to be the most celebrated. Besides, Sharad Navratri, there is another one called Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated right after the Spring season.

The power of Devi Durga is hailed and celebrated during 9-days. It usually falls in the month of Ashvin (Sept-Oct) as per Gregorian calendar. This year, Navratri festival will be celebrated from October 10 to October 18. Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 19.

Here's the Sharad or Shardiya Navratri schedule for 2018, according to Drikpanchang.com:

Day 1 (Oct 10): Pratipada—Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshan, Shailputri Puja

Brahmacharini Puja

Day 2 (Oct 11): Tritiya—Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

Day 3 (Oct 12): Chaturthi—Kushmanda Puja, Varad Vinayaka Chauth

Day 4 (Oct 13): Panchami—Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

Day 5 (Oct 14): Panchami—Saraswati Awahan

Day 6 (Oct 15): Shashthi—Katyayani Puja

Day 7 (Oct 16): Saptami—Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 (Oct 17): Ashtami—Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

Day 9 (Oct 18): Navami—Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana

Day 10 (Oct 19): Dashami or Vijayadashami—Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

