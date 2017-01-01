New Year 2017: Here's how you should start your day!

On the first day of New Year, it is very important to plan your entire day with some quick thought. Today, let's take a look at what all you can do to really make it a happy new year.

Prayer

It is essential to start your day with a prayer to the lord as it will not only help you with positive energy but also prepare you for the entire day of work. You can meditate or close your eyes, say thy lord's name and seek his blessings for your loved ones. What betters a way to kickstart your day with a beautiful prayer to the lord. Thank god for everything he gave you in 2016 and stay humble in your askings.

Family love

After you have done your daily morning prayers, you can then spend some quality time with your family on the first day of a new year. This will not only strengthen your bond but also give you that sense of belonging which will set the pace for the entire 2017.

Work calendar

This year, January 1 happens to be a Sunday, which for most if not all means a holiday. So if you are not working you can make some quick pointers in your work planner or a diary. Jot down all that you want to do this year and make sure you tick all the boxes towards the end of 2017.

Work calling

If you happen to fall into the category of working class (here, meaning all those who are working on January 1) then worry not as they say, “whatever you do on the first day of a new year, you do that for the entire year”. Although it is just a belief or a superstition, you can make yourself happy by thinking that it's great to actually work on the first day of a new year as you will be working all through the year (and that's what everyone aspires to do).

Savour delicacies

Do not forget to munch in those favourite delicacies made at home during this festive time. After all, who does not want to enjoy sumptuous food in the company of friends and family. So, today can be your cheat day to gorge on that mouth-watering recipes while chilling. Also, do send out some great New Year messages to all those who you couldn't party with.

Make merry, as it is a Happy New Year!