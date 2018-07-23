हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jagannath Yatra

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Unknown facts about the famous temple

The three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are different in size.

New Delhi: The auspicious Rath Yatra festival at Jagannath, Puri, Odisha began on July 14, 2018. The 15-day long festival holds greater significance in the Eastern part of the country where devotees throng in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the lord. Also known as the chariot festival, this year marks the 141st Rath Yatra of the Lord. The temple town of Puri, Odisha is immersed in the festive spirit of the Yatra.

The three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are different in size and other detailing. The chariots are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year. It remains the biggest attraction for tourists and devotees visiting Odisha during this time.

Watch this YouTube video where some unknown and interesting facts about the famous Puri Jagannath Temple have been talked about.

Built in the 12th century, the temple is located in the eastern coast of India at Puri, Orissa. The Rath Yatra is celebrated during the Ashad Shukla Dwitya months of June-July. There are several mysteries related to the Lord Jagannath and the Rath Yatra.

The temple town of Puri is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of god Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Jai Jagannath!

