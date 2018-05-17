Ramzan 2018 begins today

Mumbai: The Holy month of Ramzan according to the Islamic calendar will begin today as the moon was sighted on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson of Delhi's Jama Masjid said the moon was sighted on Wednesday and hence the fasting will begin on Thursday.

During this month, Muslims across the globe observe fast known as sawm from dawn to dusk to commemorate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is observed based on the sighting of the moon according to accounts compiled in the hadith. Adults, expect pregnant women, women in their menstrual cycle, people suffering from illness, the old and those travelling, observe fast. They can consume Suhoor (meal before dawn) and break the fast by having Iftaar (meal post sunset).

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims offer prayers (Salat), recite the Quran and do good deeds. The word Ramadan has Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad meaning scorching heat. The month of Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, an auspicious day for Muslims across the globe.

(With PTI inputs)