Rath Yatra 2018: Did you know Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra's chariots are different

It is celebrated during the Ashad Shukla Dwitya months of June-July. 

New Delhi: The auspicious and much awaited Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced this year from July on 14. It is a 15-day long festival which holds greater significance in the Eastern part of the country. Also known as the chariot festival, this year marks the 141st Rath Yatra of the Lord. The temple town of Puri, Odisha is immersed in the festive spirit of the Yatra.

It is celebrated during the Ashad Shukla Dwitya months of June-July. There are several mysteries related to the Lord Jagannath and the Rath Yatra. Today, we thought of telling you some of the interesting details about the chariots used in the festival.

The three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are different in size and other detailing.

Lord Jagannath's chariot Nandighosa is adorned with a red and yellow robe.

Lord Balabhadra's rath has red and blue colours.

Devi Subhadra's rath is dressed up in red and black colour robe.

Lord Jagannath's chariot is the tallest with 45'-6'' feet, while Shree Balabhadra's 45 feet and that of Devi Subhadra is 44'-6'' feet.

Lord Jagannath's rath has 4 white horses, Shree Balabhadra's has 4 black horses and Devi Subhadra's has 4 red horses.

Jai Jagannath!

