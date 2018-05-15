Shani Jayanti 2018: Puja, Tithi, Vidhi and timings

New Delhi: Shani Dev is revered as the lord of planet Saturn. He is one of the main deities worshipped by Hindus across the globe. Shani Jayanti, also known as Shani Amavasya is believed to mark the birth of the lord. This year, it falls on May 15. There is a mention of the lord in ancient Puranas, medieval texts and scriptures.

Shani dev is the son sun god, also known as Surya Dev. As per Hindu mythology, each day of the week is dedicated to a deity, therefore, Saturday is ruled by Saturn lord—Shani Dev.

According to North Indian Purnimant calendar, the Shani Jayanti is marked on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month whereas as per South Indian Amavasyant calendar Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. The Lunar month name differs but in both these calendars, the date of Shani Jayanti remains the same.

This year, it coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat on May 15 which is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya in major North Indian states in the country.

TIMINGS:

Shani Jayanti Pooja Timings as per Drikpanchang.com

Amavasya Tithi Begins = 19:46 on 14/May/2018

Amavasya Tithi Ends = 17:17 on 15/May/2018

Ritual:

On Shani Jayanti, devotees take a bath, wear clean clothes and observe a fast. Later in the day, visit a Shani temple to seek the Lord's blessings. Shani dev is the god of justice, so whoever works hard, prays with utmost devotion, performs his duties gets rewarded by the lord.

All those who suffer from any sort of Shani related dosha can seek the Lord's blessings by worshipping him on this day. You can also recite Shani Dev mantras and meditate in silence.

Here's wishing our readers a Happy Shani Jayanti!