Shravan 2018

Shravan 2018: Benefits of chanting Rudra Gayatri Mantra

During the month of Shravan, devotees chant Mantras, do Abhishek and offer prayers to Lord Shiva either at home or at temples.  

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: The Hindu holy month of Shravan is just around the corner. Devotees of Lord Shiva are gearing up to celebrate the month by taking part in Kanvar yatras, observing fast or by going on a pilgrimage. Devotees also head to Shiva Temples across the country, especially the Jyotirlinga sites.

According to the calendar followed by devotees in the northern part of India, the divine month will begin on July 28, this year.

In this post, we will take a look at one of the most powerful Mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. Chanting this mantra regularly, especially on Mondays will protect you from all kinds of evil.

Mondays are meant for worshipping Lord Shiva, also referred to as Shankar, Bholenath and Rudra. Monday or Somwar is very auspicious because it is dedicated to the most supreme being or the highest governing force.

Rudra Gayatri Mantra

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Meaning of Rudra Gayatri Mantra:
I pray to the mightiest of the Gods, the ideal Purusha, Mahadev. Bless me with the intellect and enlighten me with knowledge.
Benefits of chanting the Rudra Gayatri Mantra:
Chanting this mantra eases tension. This helps us in removing fear.
Helps us in realising the ultimate truth of life, awakens and illuminates our mind.
Keeps the body, mind and soul healthy

