Shravan 2018

Shravan 2018: Check out the important dates in this holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva

Devotees take part in Kanwar Yatra during this period to expression their devotion by carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole. 

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: The Hindu month of Shravan, which falls in July –August according to the Gregorian calendar is extremely auspicious. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this month is all about penance, fasting, prayers and devotion.

Devotees across the country celebrate this month by offering their prayers to the Lord of the Lords – Shiva, who helps people to overpower wordly desires. Devotees also take part in Kanwar Yatra during this period to expression their devotion by carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole. This pole is carried on the shoulder by devotees who balances the pole on his shoulder wihtout letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

Interestingly, the Northern and Southern states in India celebrate this month on different dates. The month of Shravan in North India and Southern India is about a fortnight apart because the former follows the Purnimant (full moon) calendar while the latter goes by the Amavasyanta (no moon).

Hence the significant dates are different in these two regions:

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are as follows:

28    July          (Saturday)       First Day of Shravan 2018
30    July          (Monday)         First Monday
06    August     (Monday)        Second Monday
13    August     (Monday)        Third Monday
20    August     (Monday)        Fourth Monday
26    August      (Sunday)         Last day of Shravana Month

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

12    August             (Sunday)    First day of Shravan 2018
13    August             (Monday)    First Monday
20    August             (Monday)    Second Monday
27    August             (Monday)    Third Monday
03    September     (Monday)     Fourth Monday
09    September     (Sunday)     Last day of Shravana Month

Here's wishing one and one a blissful month of Shravan.

