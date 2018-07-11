हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shravan 2018

Shravan 2018: Note down the dates of Somwars or Mondays in this auspicious month

You may note down the following Shravan Somvar dates:  

Shravan 2018: Note down the dates of Somwars or Mondays in this auspicious month
Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: The auspicious month of Shravan is set to begin in North India. The divine month which is dedicated to Lord Shiva will begin on July 28, this year. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shravan or savan mahina is celebrated with utmost devotion. And specifically on Mondays, devotees observe fasts and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of unmarried women initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan mahina.

You may note down the following Shravan Somvar dates:

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2018 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are as follows:

28    July          (Saturday)       First Day of Shravan 2018
30    July          (Monday)         First Monday
06    August     (Monday)        Second Monday
13    August     (Monday)        Third Monday
20    August     (Monday)        Fourth Monday
26    August      (Sunday)         Last day of Shravana Month

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2018 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

12    August             (Sunday)    First day of Shravan 2018
13    August             (Monday)    First Monday
20    August             (Monday)    Second Monday
27    August             (Monday)    Third Monday
03    September     (Monday)     Fourth Monday
09    September     (Sunday)     Last day of Shravana Month

Tags:
Shravan 2018Shravana 2018Sawan 2018Savan 2018Solah Somwar vratShravan MondaysLord ShivaHinduismSpiritualitySanatana Dharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close