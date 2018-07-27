Shravan 2018: The Holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva begins tomorrow - All you need to know

Mumbai: The Hindu holy month of Shravan begins tomorrow. The month-long celebration will begin as devotees would head to temples to offer their prayers. Amid the chantings of shlokas and mantras, devotees will seek the Almighty's blessings for a better life, good health and last but not the least, moksha (salvation).

Devotees in South India would start Shravan celebrations after about 15 days. The difference in the dates in North India and South India is because the former follows the Purnimant Calendar while the latter goes by the Amavasyant Calendar.

Check out the important dates in the Holy month according to both Purnimant and Amavasyant calendars.

Mondays, specifically are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan mahina.

Devotees chant the Shiva Moola Mantra and other shlokas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Check out the benefits of chanting the Shiva Moola Mantra.

Lord Shiva, who is a part of the powerful trinity (the others being Brahma - The Creator and Vishnu -The Preserver), is also known as the Destroyer. However, the destructive powers attributed to him is not the physical destruction of life on earth but the elimination of the vices human's nurture like greed, lust, anger, pride etc.

Here's wishing one and all a very happy holy month of Shravan.