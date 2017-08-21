Solar Eclipse 2017: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

Mumbai: The Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, has special significances. The celestial phenomenon has a profound religious connect. Most people in India refrain from consuming food during the eclipse period.

Besides food, people also take other precautions in order to have minimal effect of the movement of the heavenly bodies. Will Solar Eclipse on August 21 have any impact on Indians?

Let’s find out.

A total solar eclipse is expected to sweep across the United States for the first time in 99 years.

The ‘Great American Eclipse,’ as it is being called, will move diagonally across the country, northwest to southeast, providing a spectacular solar show -- again, weather permitting -- and an excellent excuse for scores of eclipse- viewing parties and music festivals.

In all, about 12 million people living in 14 states will be in the path of totality, with many million others able to witness at least a partial eclipse, according to the American Astronomical Society.

So, India wouldn’t experience this eclipse and the rules of grahan wouldn’t be applicable. People need not stay indoors or observe fast because the grahan won’t be visible in his part of the globe.

So Sutak timings are not applicable.

(With AFP inputs)