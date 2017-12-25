हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Thanka Anki reaches Ayyappa temple

The ceremonial procession carrying the sacred 'Thanka Anki' (golden attire) of Lord Ayyappa reached the Sabarimala temple here this evening. The procession, which had set off four days ago from Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula, reached the Lord Ayyappa temple by around 6.30 pm, temple sources said.

PTI| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 20:09 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Thinkstock Image used for representational purpose.

Sabarimala: The ceremonial procession carrying the sacred 'Thanka Anki' (golden attire) of Lord Ayyappa reached the Sabarimala temple here this evening. The procession, which had set off four days ago from Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula, reached the Lord Ayyappa temple by around 6.30 pm, temple sources said.

Lord Ayyappa would adorn the sacred attire tomorrow for the 'Mandala pooja' and after the 'Athazha pooja' in the evening, the shrine will be closed for two days, marking the culmination of the 41-day pilgrimage season.

The shrine will re-open on December 30 for the 'Makaravillaku' festival, which falls on Jan 14. There has been a heavy rush of pilgrims today also to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa after the arrival of the golden attire.

