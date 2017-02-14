This flower will inspire you to PROGRESS

Mumbai: Humans can take inspiration from other species around them. Mother Nature has incredibly infinite beautiful creations to offer to us to imbibe the goodness of life on earth. And when we talk of nature, flowers instantly come into the picture.

Flowers are perhaps God’s most beautiful creations that have a limited shelf life. Nonetheless, when they bloom, they glorify the joys of life to the fullest.

According to Sri Aurobindo’s disciple, The Mother, each flower represents an attribute. She loved flowers and attached spiritual significance to nature’s most colourful creations.

Here’s one such flower, scientifically known as Catharanthus Roseus, also referred to as Madagascar Periwinkle, that has a deep symbolic meaning. It symbolises PROGRESS.

Madagascar Periwinkle is available abundantly on the streets. These are low or no maintenance plants that bloom throughout the year. These are available in light pink, dark pink and white shades.

The three essentials needed are - DETERMINATION to make progress with whatever resources are available; the WILL to progress needs to be inculcated and last but not the least, the THIRST or earnestness to achieve our goals. The Mother’s perspective aims at attaining spiritual consciousness but the same can be put to use in material life too.

Here’s how you can draw inspiration from Madagascar Periwinkle:

They grow wherever they find space. They do not need specific conducive climatic conditions. In India, you can even find them abundantly available on the streets. They need no specific maintenance. They simply thrive on natural resources - sunlight, water and earth - to sustain. They grow quickly, thereby meaning progress and when the plant attains maturity, it blooms abundantly.

You can have this plant at home in your garden. This will also help your family members progress in their respective endeavours.