Tiger Shroff’s fondness for Lord Shiva will inspire you to go spiritual

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented star kids in the film industry now. He is endowed with good looks, a macho physique and immense talent.

The hunk of an actor, who began his acting career with an actioner- Heropanti – is a fabulous dancer too! And he attributes his talent and passion to none other than Lord Shiva.

During an interview with DNA, Tiger spoke about his devotion to Lord Shiva, who is the epitome of passion and destruction.

He said, “As the Lord of destruction and creator of the tandav, He inspires me to leave nothing and give everything. And that mentality is what inspires me when I do an action sequence or perform on stage. When He dances, he burns everything around him. When I do an action sequence or dance, I do the same with energy, passion, and all my focus. Those are His traits that I try to imbibe. And so, I see him as the original action star.”

The young man is intrigued by Lord Shiva’s mesmerising personality and observes fast on Mondays.

He also tries to begin new ventures on Monday, a day dedicated to the Supreme God.

“I do try and do new projects and things, as much as possible, on Mondays because that’s His day,” DNA quoted the actor as saying.