Tiger Shroff’s fondness for Lord Shiva will inspire you to go spiritual
Mumbai: Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented star kids in the film industry now. He is endowed with good looks, a macho physique and immense talent.
The hunk of an actor, who began his acting career with an actioner- Heropanti – is a fabulous dancer too! And he attributes his talent and passion to none other than Lord Shiva.
During an interview with DNA, Tiger spoke about his devotion to Lord Shiva, who is the epitome of passion and destruction.
He said, “As the Lord of destruction and creator of the tandav, He inspires me to leave nothing and give everything. And that mentality is what inspires me when I do an action sequence or perform on stage. When He dances, he burns everything around him. When I do an action sequence or dance, I do the same with energy, passion, and all my focus. Those are His traits that I try to imbibe. And so, I see him as the original action star.”
The young man is intrigued by Lord Shiva’s mesmerising personality and observes fast on Mondays.
He also tries to begin new ventures on Monday, a day dedicated to the Supreme God.
“I do try and do new projects and things, as much as possible, on Mondays because that’s His day,” DNA quoted the actor as saying.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Taimur Ali Khan’s sketch is the cutest thing you will see today
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's special plans for Makar Sankranti revealed!
- Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer: These adorable photos of the couple will give you marriage goals
- Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone to party with Priyanka Chopra?
- Aamir Khan doesn’t care about numbers but emerges trendsetter at Box Office
- Shirdi Saibaba trust plans to set up wax museum for statues of saints
- Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 350th Prakash Parv: Things you should know about the spiritual master
- Goddess Lakshmi will NOT stay with you if you reflect THESE characteristics
- New Year 2017: Here's how you should start your day!
- Vaastu Shastra: Demystifying the myths
Top Videos
-
J&K: Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, three workers killed
-
Delhi: Man brutally kills father, sets gas cylinder afire in suicide attempt
-
After SC verdict, why are politicians targeting religious minorities during UP campaigns?
-
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi woos young NRIs, talks of 'brain gain' and fight against graft