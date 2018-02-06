Two 'Sudarshan Chakras' to be installed at ISKCON Mayapur

Kolkata: ISKCON Mayapur is all set to celebrate the installation of two 'Sudarshan Chakras', the weapon of Lord Krishna, on the domes of the new 'Temple of Vedic Planetarium' tomorrow.

The ceremony at the global headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness is expected to be attended by 25,000 people, including dignitaries, monks, devotees, pilgrims and tourists, an ISKCON statement said.

The edifice, the construction of which began in 2009, will be India's "largest Vedic temple in modern history", the statement said.

Alfred Ford, the great-grandson of US auto giant Henry Ford and disciple of Srila Prabhupada, has been actively involved in the project from its initial days.

Of the two 'Sudarshan Chakras', the weight of Sri Radha Madhav Chakra is 1,500 kg and that of Narasimha Dev Chakra is 500 kg.

The stainless steel chakras are made by a Russian firm with 24-carat gold plating on them.