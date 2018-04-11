Varuthini Ekadashi 2018: Tithi, Vidhi and Timings

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is worshipped by the devotees. It is also known as Baruthini Ekadashi, as some would like to call it. It falls on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. According to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, each month ends with a new moon or Vaishakha as per the North Indian Purnimant calendar, every month ends with a full moon.

Varuthini Ekadashi this year is falling on April 12. Its mention is found in the holy scriptures as well. The significance of this day is narrated by Lord Krishna to king Yudhishthira in the Bhavishya Purana. On this day, Ekadashi Parana is observed after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is important to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

Parana stands for breaking the fast. Devotees must note that Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara, which means first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi. Most appropriate time to break the fast happens to be Pratahkal (early morning).

According to Drikpachang.com, Varuthink Ekadashi timings are here:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins = 06:40 on 11/Apr/2018

Ekadashi Tithi Ends = 08:12 on 12/Apr/2018

Parana Timings:

On 13th, Parana Time = 06:01 to 08:33

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment = 09:04

Observing the Ekadashi Vrat and praying with pure mind, body and soul to Lord Vishnu can help one attain moksha. Praying with utmost devotion is essential to seek his blessings.