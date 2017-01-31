Vasant Panchami 2017: Tithi and Muhurt

Mumbai: It is that time of the year when flowers bloom with matchless grandeur to mark the onset of the most beautiful Spring season. Indians celebrate the festival of Vasant or Basant Panchami on Panchami Tithi in the Hindu month of Magha and pay ode to Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of art, science and learning.

This year, Vasant Panchami falls on February 1 according to the Gregorian calendar.

Goddess Saraswati, who is always dressed in white, symbolises knowledge and wisdom. She is depicted with four hands that are symbolic of various virtues. She holds a Veena, a mala and a book. She bestows her devotees with knowledge and wisdom.

Saraswati enlightens ignorant minds, instils them sincerity to expand their understanding and lead a life that is devoid of darkness.

The best time to perform Saraswati Puja is the Puvahana Kal, which stretches from sunrise till the noon. However, there are many Purohits, who believe the Puja can be performed anytime between the tithi.

According to drikpanchang.com, Panchami Tithi begins at 3:41 AM on 1/Feb/2017 and will last till 2:20 AM on 2/Feb/2017.

Saraswati Puja Mahurat is between 06:46 AM to 12:35 PM.

Here's wishing everyone Happy Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja in advance,