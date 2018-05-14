Vat Savitri Vrat 2018: Tithi, Timings and Puja Vidhi

Vat Savitri is a significant date in the Hindu calendar for married women. On this day, married women observe fast and pray for the well-being of their husband.

Vat Savitri is celebrated on Amavasya (New Moon night) in the Jyeshtha according to the Purnimanta calendar followed in Northern India while the same vrat will be observed on Purnima (Full Moon Day) in the same month according to the Amanta calendar in the southern states of the country.

This year, women in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana will observe Vat Savitri Vrata on May 15.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2018 Tithi

According to Drikpanchang, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 19:46 on May 14 and end at 17:17 on May 15.

The legend associated with Vat Savitri Vrata:

A childless Royal couple Asvapati and Malavi worshipped Lord Savitra to seek his blessings. They were blessed with a daughter and she was named Savitri.

She grew up to be a very beautiful woman and was given the liberty to marry a man of her choice. She chose Satyavan. Sage Narada informs her father that she has chosen the best man but he is not suitable for her because he is short-lived. Even after learning about Satyavan's short life-span, Savitri decides to marry him.

Three days before his predicted end, Savitri decides to do penance by fasting. Three days later, as predicted, Satyavan breathes his last. He falls on Savitri's lap while cutting wood in the forest where they had been living for long. Savitri places his lifeless body under a banyan tree and starts worshipping to get her husband's life back.

Lord Yama emerges to take his soul but Savitri stops him. On seeing him, she heaps praise on him and appreciates him for upholding Dharma. Impressed by her words, Yama decides to grant her a boon stating that she ask for anything but the life of Satyavan.

She asks for three boons -1) eye-sight of her father-in-law 2) many more children for her father 3) and a hundred children for her and Satyavan.

Lord Yama lands in a dilemma and gets confused by her wish. He grants another boon but fails to specify that she can't ask for Satyavan's life.

Savitri quickly asks for Satyavan's life and Lord Yama restores it. She is hailed for winning her husband's life back from the hands of Lord Yama.

Hence married women observe fast to recall Savitri's determination and thereby pray for their husband's well-being.

Ingredients needs for the Puja:

The Puja items are very important for the puja to be considered complete. For the puja, 5 fruits, yellow and red thread, a Kalash with water, incense stick, sindoor (vermilion), a piece of red cloth and last but not the least, idols of Savitri, Satyavan and Lord Yama made of clay.

Vat Savitri Puja Vidhi

(The Puja vidhi may vary from region to region)

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath

Wear fresh clothes and get ready by doing solah sringar.

Collect all the Puja ingredients and place them on a tray or a basket made of cane.

Visit a place that has a banyan tree (vat vriksh).

Then place the idol Satyavan and Savitri to the left at the bottom of the tree's truck. Leave some space and play the idol of Lord Yama to Satyavan's right.Offer water, five fruits, incense stick, red cloth and vermilion to the idols.Then start circumambulating the tree and do as many parikramas as possible - 11, 21, 51 or 108 times while winding the yellow and red thread around the tree's trunk.Then listen to the legend of Savitri and Satyavan.After going home, the fruits offered as prasad can be consumed. Later in the evening, one can consume sweets.