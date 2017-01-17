close
Vivek Oberoi returns from Sabarimala, becomes Guruswami

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 13:27
Mumbai: Vivek Oberoi returned from his annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala, the abode of Lord Ayyappa, on Tuesday. The actor has been visiting the holy destination since eighteen years and this has helped him achieve the honour of being called ‘Guruswami’.

Oberoi took to Twitter to share his joy of having been able to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa for the eighteenth consecutive time.

He tweeted:

Guruswami is one who has undertaken eighteen pilgrimages over a period of eighteen years and climbed the Pathinettam Padi eighteen times. Pilgrims visit Sabarimala annually after subjecting themselves to austerity for two months beginning in mid-November.

The pilgrimage culminates with the Makara Jyoti darshanam on Makar Sankranti day. Makara Jyoti is a divine light that flashes thrice for a few seconds from beyond a hill clearly visible from the main temple’s premises.

First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 13:27

