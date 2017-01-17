Vivek Oberoi returns from Sabarimala, becomes Guruswami

Mumbai: Vivek Oberoi returned from his annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala, the abode of Lord Ayyappa, on Tuesday. The actor has been visiting the holy destination since eighteen years and this has helped him achieve the honour of being called ‘Guruswami’.

Oberoi took to Twitter to share his joy of having been able to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa for the eighteenth consecutive time.

He tweeted:

Just returned from my annual pilgrimage to Sabrimala. This was my 18th year, very special for me as I became Guruswami — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) 17 January 2017

Immensely blessed! It's through Lord Ayyappa's will that I've had the privilege to attend for 18 yrs. Om swamiye sharanam Ayyappa! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) 17 January 2017

Guruswami is one who has undertaken eighteen pilgrimages over a period of eighteen years and climbed the Pathinettam Padi eighteen times. Pilgrims visit Sabarimala annually after subjecting themselves to austerity for two months beginning in mid-November.

The pilgrimage culminates with the Makara Jyoti darshanam on Makar Sankranti day. Makara Jyoti is a divine light that flashes thrice for a few seconds from beyond a hill clearly visible from the main temple’s premises.