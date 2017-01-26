What is Zen – its meaning, characteristics and obstacles

A subtle and sublime truth that is abstract yet existing – this is one of the most perfect descriptions of Zen Philosophy detailed by renowned saint Morari Bapu.

A moon’s reflection is there in a river yet the moon is not conscious of it. Similarly, the river is blissfully unaware of the moon’s image it is mirroring. Yet, all three elements – the moon, the river and the shadow - exist. This is Zen.

A bird soars in the sky, its shadow falls on the ground. Both the bird and earth are unmindful about the shadow. Yet, it exists. This is Zen.

Main features that mark Zen Buddhism

There are seven touchpoints of Zen Buddhism that Ram Katha exponent Morari Bapu selected while reflecting on the subject in Kyoto, the hub of Zen thought and philosophy. A person considered Zen must display the following characteristics:

Chirantan Youvan - Eternal Youth: The principle should not be gauged in terms of physicality but as a trait. One’s mind and soul can always be youthful and vibrant.

Vastavik Jeevan - Practical Life: This is when a person lives a level-headed life without pretence and without being unnecessarily caught in the web of theories.

Sarjanatmik Jeevan - Creative Temperament:One should nurture creative spirit and appreciate beauty all around and in life. Zen is an antonym of inertia and sluggishness.

Poorna Sajagta - Complete Awareness and Being Alert:A person who follows Zen cannot be absent minded and of lethargic intellect. Rather he must be alive to the world around him and his response it.

Absence of Karunamayi Asakti: One should not be attached to even that or to whom one has shown compassionate behaviour. We must not get entrapped with the subject of our kindness. For example, if you give food to a stray dog or sponsor an orphan, you must limit your mind to the act of benevolence and not get attached to that person upon whom you are bestowing your love.

Nirat Ki Awastha - To Reach a State of Calm: We should neither be a cause of disturbance to any person or our surrounding, nor should we be affected by external or internal turmoil.

Sahaj Sadgi - Natural Simplicity: Simple living and conduct should be intrinsic to one’s character and not put on. It should become second nature.

As per Bapu, the main impediments in achieving the state of Zen include:

Ninda: Criticism – One can reduce this vice by attempting to speak honestly. The greater is the truth on our tongues, the lesser will there be space for critical comment.

Irsha: Envy – One must try and reduce envying others’ position, money, success or talents. This can happen if we have love in our hearts. Love removes the feeling of jealousy and helps harbour goodwill.

Dwesh: Antagonism– One can remove malice for others by cultivating the virtue of compassion.