Zen Buddhism: The 5 sacred hallmarks & ways to imbibe it in daily life

Zen Buddhism is an ancient Japanese school of thought believed to have derived from Mahayana Buddhism. It is based more on meditation, intuition and is considered as a way of life than a set pattern of prayer or religion.

The word Zen itself is a Japanese corruption of the Chinese word ‘Chan’, which actually traces its roots to the Indian term ‘Dhyana’ meaning ‘meditation’.

Zen philosophy travelled to Japan via China, but its home of origin remains India.

And so in this contemporary time, Indian saint and Ram Charita Manas Kathakar Morari Bapu travelled to Kyoto, Japan to once again discuss and deliberate on the notion and philosophy of Zen in a context that is intrinsically linked to Indian thought.

Sahajta (naturalness) is a basic characteristic of Zen.It means behaviour that is not doctored, but flows with ease of being. A Zen follower’s basic activities like sitting, standing, speaking, drinking and eating can all be considered ‘dhyana’ (meditation) because they are spontaneous and unconditioned.

While explaining the philosophy, Morari Bapu elucidated the spiritual principles of Zen which are very close to his heart:

Unlike most other religions, Zen as a path does not have any sacred scripture. It is more a way of life than a doctrine or a ritualistic ceremony. The term Bapu used to describe Zen is “Vidhi Mukta Vidhan” – a pathless path.

There is direct talk between the Zen Master and his disciple.

Usage of words is minimal and direct experience is given greater weight. Zen emphasises mainly on dhyana (meditation) and maun (silence).

A Zen Master frees his disciple from duality of existence.

After fully assimilating knowledge, a disciple is expected not to wander about any more. He is expected to become still after absorbing all the higher truths.

If at all Zen is to be described on basis of some rules, these would have to be ‘shunyata’ (nothingness) or that which is ‘tatathata’ (unchanging and eternal).

During the discourse, Bapu said that one should not attempt to understand Zen too much, rather one should try and live it.

As ordinary human beings, Morari Bapu explained, we are continuously making mistakes. This happens because we have a tendency to either delve on the past or worry about the future. In such a scenario, one misses out on effectively living in the moment.

It is the science of the moment that we must capture. Zen belief encourages us to live and give everything to the particular moment of existence.

This is called ‘shan vivek’ or wisdom of the moment. To live a fully aware life means we must be awake to every moment. We must feel and capture and wholly exist in that instant.

Because we can never return to the moment that has just passed.