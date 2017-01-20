Australia panic after seeing England's plight in India

New Delhi: It's still some time to the start of the India-Australia series, but the Aussies have already started panicking after seeing the plight of England in India.

A day after Virat Kohli & Co. thrashed Eoin Morgan's side for the second time in five days, Cricket Australia carried a detailed article about the possible woes which lay waiting for the team from Down Under in India.

It started with a warning to Aussie players, advising them to stay away from TV sets and not to watch the India-England series.

"India’s current one-day series against England should come with a health warning for Steve Smith and his India-bound Test squad: stay away from your television sets," it said.

On Thursday, from a seemingly winnable position, England lost the second ODI by 15 runs as veterans Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India post 382 runs in Cuttack.

"If the hosts’ performances in the opening two matches are anything to go by, watching these matches could shatter morale and undermine confidence with disastrous consequences ahead of the four-Test series starting next month," it continued.

It came fours days after India chased down England's mammoth 350, with skipper Kohli and Kedar Jadhav stitching a 200-run stand with runs in fast and furious manner.

Yes, it was after India inflicted England a 0-4 defeat in the five-match Test series. Then, England were led by Alastair Cook, and now the captain is Morgan.

And despite the changes in leadership and format, the visitors remained a win away from opening their account in India.

The same fate can befall on the Australians, who are coming to India for four-match Test series, which starts on February 23 at Pune.