Bigots at it again! Called Mohammed Shami un-Islamic again for posting a picture with dog

New Delhi: Religious bigots have done it again, and their target, once again, is India bowler Mohammed Shami. What could have 'offended' them?

The 26-year-old pacer posted a photo of himself with a dog on his Facebook page, with a caption "Love dogs". His act of loving an animal and professing it publicly 'offended' Islamist bigots, and the cricketer was subjected to online abuse.

Some of them kept to stuck to their religious tradition, but others went berseck calling the cricketer "un-Islamic". And as expected, there were those who also backed Shami.

But the bowler from Amroha kept his dignified silence to the chagrin of those trollers. Here are some of the comments they wrote:

Shami is out of the Indian ODI squad which is taking on England. He is undergoing fitness regime in Bangaluru.

It's been some tough time for him as his father suffered a heart attack. After a successful operation of his father, he returned to Bengaluru.

Last month he was subjected to similar treatment for sharing a photo of himself with wife Hasin Jahan.