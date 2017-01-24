Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli helped me build confidence as an all-rounder: Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Indian cricket team witnessed a smooth transition of ODI captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli. The comfortable change can be adjujdged considering the performance of youngsters like Hardik Pandya, who lauded both for helping him settle in the squad.

Talking about the difference in the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and newly-appointed Virat Kohli, Pandya said that he didn`t find any difference in change in leadership as both of them has instilled a lot of confidence in him.

"I don`t think so, both (Dhoni and Kohli) used to guide me, MS bhai used to give me a lot of confidence, as a bowler, as a batsman. Virat bhai also does the same thing. I don`t find any difference between the two. I am pretty happy with Virat`s captaincy," he said.

Reflecting on the inclusion of veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, Pandya said that that former`s presence would strengthen the bowling attack even more.

"I don`t think anything different will be there. Obviously, I have played with him (Nehra) and I am very comfortable with him. Individually, it doesn`t make any difference when someone else comes into the team. It strengthens (Nehra`s inclusion) the bowling attack very much," Pandya emphasized.India clinched a 4-1 win in the five-match Test series against England before recently recording a 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series. And Pandya believes the recent wins have surely boosted the team`s confidence ahead of the T20 series and the Champions Trophy.

"It gives a lot of confidence. When you are coming off a good series, it helps a lot. As a player, it was very important that I should start believing that I belong here (Indian team). It was a pretty important series for me and thankfully it turned out to be a good series on an individual level," he said.It will be India`s last limited overs series before the 2017 Champions Trophy, where India are the defending champions.

The series will also mark the debut of Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian T20I side.

(With ANI inputs)