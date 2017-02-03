Commentators can't stop laughing after fielding goof-up between Mishra, Nehra – WATCH

New Delhi: The modern-day Indian cricket team is widely considered as one of the fittest in the present times, with numerous players including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja known for putting their heart and souls while fielding.

While most players take extreme care of their physical fitness, there are few who are still not at this aspect of the game.

The 3rd T20I between India and England in Benaluru saw Ashish Nehra and Amith Mishra hilariously tumbled while attempting to stop the ball from crossing the boundary.

Here's the video of the incident (NOTE: It starts after 1 minute, 15 seconds)

While Nehra completely failed in his attempt to stop the ball, Mishra did manage to save a boundary but tumble in the attempt did bring smile on a lot of faces.