Cuttack ODI: Umpire Kumar Dharmasena messes up DRS review, twitter couldn't stop trolling

New Delhi: Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena, who has been one of the most talked about cricket officials for the past few months, first for his repeated blunders as an on-field umpire and now as a third umpire too.

During the 2nd ODI between India and England in Cuttack, Dharmasena made a laughing stock out of himself after unexpected confusion over an on-field decision. This time, the Sri Lankan came under scrutiny afterfailing to convey a message correctly to on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary after reviewal of a decision following DRS appeal by Eoin Morgan led side.

In the 47th over of the England innings, Liam Plunkett was struck on pads by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery, Chaudhary (on-field umpire at bowler's end) had adjudged the England batsman out but the decision was quickly following by a reviewal.

The replays suggested that the impact the ball onto the pads was outside off, and hence – technically – the batsman shouldn't be given out.

“Nothing there. Just roll back for me to confirm again. I can see clear daylight between the bat and the ball and you can go to ball tracking when it is ready,” Dharmasena said during review.

“It is impact outside the line and you can stay with your original decision,” Dharmasena told Chaudhary, who was baffled as the decision should've been given in the batsman's favour.

Twitter, as expected, didn't forgive Dharmasena for such a massive blunder.

Interesting to see how DRS will go in this series.

Dhoni review system or Dharmasena Review System.#INDvENG @virendersehwag — Jyotirmaya Das (@jyotirmaya_das) January 20, 2017

@virendersehwag ..."Ab Kya Kare Ye Dharmasena Ka" Lagta He Ki "MENTOS"Khilana Padega "Dimag Ki Batti Jalade"#DharmasenaKaKuchKaro pic.twitter.com/LkZBWxlLBs — Mahaveersinh Rathod (@mahaveersinh50) January 20, 2017

Cricketers who find it difficult getting the lbws

1) Ishant Sharma

2) Hardik Pandya

3) Kumar Dharmasena #INDvENG — Wadi maa di ass (@DParwana) January 20, 2017

When Dharmasena is the third umpire, we need another umpire to review his decision... Absolute howler #IndvsEng — Mani Bharataraju (@manib0907) January 19, 2017

#INDvENG Anil Chaudhary Gave Out#ENG referred, #Dharmasena Adjudged, Stay With Your Decision But Today I Learned Reverse The Decision #RIP — Sangram Malik (@sangram_malik) January 19, 2017

@nibrazramzan @bhogleharsha Only Dharmasena gives wrong decisions as 3rd Umpire % Sure — Tabrez Shaikh (@its_tabrez_4u) January 19, 2017

In the end, however, Anil Chaudhary reversed his decision and Plunkett was given a lifeline.