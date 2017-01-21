close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Cuttack ODI: Umpire Kumar Dharmasena messes up DRS review, twitter couldn't stop trolling

In the end, however, the on-field umpire reversed his decision and England batsman was given a lifeline.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 11:09
Cuttack ODI: Umpire Kumar Dharmasena messes up DRS review, twitter couldn&#039;t stop trolling
Screen Grab / Getty Images

New Delhi: Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena, who has been one of the most talked about cricket officials for the past few months, first for his repeated blunders as an on-field umpire and now as a third umpire too.

During the 2nd ODI between India and England in Cuttack, Dharmasena made a laughing stock out of himself after unexpected confusion over an on-field decision. This time, the Sri Lankan came under scrutiny afterfailing to convey a message correctly to on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary after reviewal of a decision following DRS appeal by Eoin Morgan led side.

In the 47th over of the England innings, Liam Plunkett was struck on pads by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery, Chaudhary (on-field umpire at bowler's end) had adjudged the England batsman out but the decision was quickly following by a reviewal.

The replays suggested that the impact the ball onto the pads was outside off, and hence – technically – the batsman shouldn't be given out.

“Nothing there. Just roll back for me to confirm again. I can see clear daylight between the bat and the ball and you can go to ball tracking when it is ready,” Dharmasena said during review.

“It is impact outside the line and you can stay with your original decision,” Dharmasena told Chaudhary, who was baffled as the decision should've been given in the batsman's favour.

Twitter, as expected, didn't forgive Dharmasena for such a massive blunder.

In the end, however, Anil Chaudhary reversed his decision and Plunkett was given a lifeline.

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 11:06

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.