Dus Guna Lagaan: Virender Sehwag trolls England cricket team without even naming them

New Delhi: Seeing Indian cricket team pull off a magical victory over England - with Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav the primary artists behind India's epic chase of 351 runs - twitterati went absolutely crazy praising the performance.

As India pulled off an unlikely victory, Twitter Guru Virender Sehwag released another hilarious troll for Eoin Morgan-led side.

Hahahahahaha !

Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool.#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2017

"Hahahahahaha ! Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool (We have got 10 times the 'lagaan'," tweeted Sehwag referencing the famous Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood movie Lagaan in which India played a cricket match against a team of Britishers to avoid paying taxes.

Many of Sehwag's followers wondered if they would get to see another innings of Twitter banter between the former Indian opener and British journalist Piers Morgan – both of whom have a history of trolling each other – but that hasn't yet happened.

Piers, however, did praise Kohli, who absolutely is on fire.

Kohli. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2017

Though it is unlikely if Morgan will reply to this tweet of Sehwag's but after the result of the series, one might get to see another dual between Viru and the British journalist.