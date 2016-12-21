England ODI series to decide MS Dhoni's fate as India's limited overs captain: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Virat Kohli capped off an amazing year with 4-0 Test series triumph over England and once against making the entire cricketing fraternity question if it's time for him to replace MS Dhoni as India's skipper in all three formats of the game.

If it is a question of selecting the right captain of the Indian team, who else other than Sourav Ganguly could be the man to put light on the issue?

Ganguly, as quoted by India Today, said that Virat's performance as India's Test captain is bound to put selectors under pressure as he has to start leading India in all three formats sooner or later.

"While it is a justified question, and am sure Virat's Test success will put pressure on the selectors, I think Virat will have to wait," Ganguly told Aaj Tak, "Virat will become the captain in ODIs too one day and it's just a matter of when but the selectors will mull who they see as captain in the 2019 World Cup and then plan accordingly. I feel the England series (ODIs, T-20s in January) will be critical for Dhoni," said one of India's most successful captains.

It wasn't just Ganguly assessing the importance of a good performance for Dhoni in ODIs and T20Is against England but Mohammad Azzharuddin also echoed Dada's comments.

"The England ODIs will be important but if you ask me, I feel the selectors won't go against Dhoni at this stage. Yes, Virat's success in Tests will make him a strong candidate but the selectors will have to phase him in with full conviction keeping in mind Dhoni's record. But we will see which way it goes before the Champions Trophy in June."

The debate on whether Virat should replace Mahi as India's captain in all three formats carries more weightage considering the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in June, as the selectors would not want decide the squad with clear heads and not curb this incredibly talented team's potential to perform at such a major tournament.