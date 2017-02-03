Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
Rohit Sharma missed the entire limited-overs leg of England’s tour with a thigh injury.
New Delhi: Ahead of the start of 3rd T20I between India and England in Benguluru, MS Dhoni was felicitated by the BCCI for his exemplary services towards Indian cricket.
The whole squad including coach Anil Kumble and support staff was present for the felicitation but a surprise member was also spotted in the picture.
Inspirational. Captain par-excellence. Thank you - #TeamIndia @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/swnMcKzFld
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2017
He was none other than the Hitman, Rohit Sharma, who has missed the entire limited-overs leg of England’s tour with a thigh injury.
Rohit, who is expected to be fit for India's Test campaign against Australia – starting February 23rd – rose a few eyebrows with his presence.
While certain fans were surprised seeing him in the picture, some expressed affection while wanting him back in the Indian squad as soon as possible.
@BCCI @msdhoni how come rohit is in the pic ??
— Rahul Chopra (@RahulCh10083077) February 1, 2017
@BCCI @msdhoni aaj Rohit Sharma hota toh India pakka 250+ maarta. Miss you @ImRo45 , jab lautoge tab 6s ki barsaat lana Get well soon
— Sachin Ro45 Sultan (@BeingSachinDg) February 1, 2017
@BCCI @msdhoni miss u @ImRo45 in squad. All the best for speedy recovery
— Praveen sharma (@Im_Pk1605) February 1, 2017
— Shashank Rohit (@ImSr45) February 1, 2017
One of the few explanations behind Rohit's presence in Bengaluru could be because this T20I match is considered as MS Dhoni's last in an Indian shirt on home soil, considering India do not have a limited-overs series scheduled anytime soon. What makes the case even stronger is that the ICC Champions Trophy in June might be Dhoni's last ever for the Men in Blue.
