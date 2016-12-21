Fans bemused as Gautam Gambhir misses out on team photo after England series win
Gambhir was a part of the 15-man squad for 2nd match but was released after KL Rahul had made his comeback from injury.
New Delhi: Soon after India completed another dominant victory over England by bowling the visitors out on Day 5 of Chennai Test, the whole squad had gathered for a comprehensive team photo which was supposed to include every remember of the squad who was named in the 5-match Test series.
Be it middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha or Mohammed Shami, everyone was a part of the final picture barring Gautam Gambhir.
Though Gambhir missed out on the team photo, he did congratulate the squad with a tweet.
Prolific with the bat, lethal with the ball and ruthless in the field. Deservedly number 1 in the world, congratulations India! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Mx42PktIim
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 20, 2016
"Prolific with the bat, lethal with the ball and ruthless in the field. Deservedly number 1 in the world, congratulations India!"- Gautam had tweeted.
Gambhir had no other commitments for the day and all other players were peresent in Chennai for the celebration. It does raise a question or two as to why the Delhi batsman wasn't present at the venue – was it because of a new conflict with selectors or BCCI or some personal reason.
No clarification behind Gautam's absence could be gathered.
