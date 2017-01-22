close
Flying Jadeja: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli floored by Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant fielding effort – WATCH

Jadeja took 2 wickets, those of openers Sam Billings (35 off 58) and Jason Roy (65 off 56). Billings was his 150th ODI wicket.

Sunday, January 22, 2017
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday produced a stunning fielding effort at backward point to stop a certain four during the third and final ODI match between India-England match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

His effort earned a standing ovation from both skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It happened off the fifth ball of the 38th over. Jonny Bairstow played a cracking drive towards point, but there he found a flying Jadeja, stopping the ball. Jadeja, then, released the ball quickly to restrict it to a single.

Today, Jadeja took 2 wickets, those of openers Sam Billings (35 off 58) and Jason Roy (65 off 56). Billings was his 150th ODI wicket.

England scored 321 for 8 in their stipulated 50 overs.

