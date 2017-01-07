Former India captain MS Dhoni shares motivational video — WATCH
Dhoni, 35, stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Days after stepping down as the captain of India's limited-overs captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday shared a motivational video of himself working out in a gym.
The video, posted on his official Facebook page with a simple caption “During a workout session”, became an instant Internet hit with over 1,67,000 views within the first few hours.
Here's the video:
Dhoni, 35, stepped down as the limited-overs captain on Wednesday to the shock of his fans. But experts and legends hailed the step as a brilliant, timely move.
They believe it will allow Indian cricket team a smooth transition under Dhoni's understudy and Test captain Virat Kohli in the run up to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and beyond.
Regarded as one of the greatest Indian skippers, Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three ICC-sanctioned tournaments — World Cup, Twenty20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.
On Friday, he was included in the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England.
