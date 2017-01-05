Harsha Bhogle analyses possible reason behind MS Dhoni's decision to quit captaincy
Harsha took to his twiiter account in lauding Dhoni as a magnificent servant of the game.
New Delhi: Renowned cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle attempted to decode MS Dhoni's decision to step down as captain of India's ODI and T20 team, paving way Test skipper Virat Kohli to lead the team in all three formats.
Harsha took to his Twitter account in lauding Dhoni as a magnificent servant of the game.
"Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. Clearly Dhoni thinks the moment has come. Thought he would quit after the Champions Trophy, but this is a selfless move.
World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy, Test No 1, IPL titles, Champions League titles. Everything in the game. Many memories, many emotions. But typical of a man who never hogged the limelight; even as captain of a World Cup winning team.
Trying to think like Dhoni. Kohli most likely 2019 World Cup captain, so best that he leads in the Champions Trophy so best he starts now.
Good thing about this decision is that there is still no competition for Dhoni.Would be keen to know who he consulted though! Suspect nobody. All things considered though, Dhoni has taken the right decision. Over the last year, this had become Kohli's team."
Mahi has been an extraordinary leader for the Indian team, reaching milestones and setting records than no one else had ever done. With the Indian squad already possessing a tried and tested leader in the name of Kohli, it is indeed the right time to make him in charge and build a foundation for the future.
While many were expecting Dhoni to continue until at least the Champions Trophy – to be held in June 2017 – Virat Kohli is now set to lead the side in all three formats from the upcoming ODI series between India and England, starting January 15 in Pune.
