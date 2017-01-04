close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Heartbreaking start to new year: Twitter reacts after MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams

The sudden decision from one of India's most celebrated sporting heroes shocked everyone. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 23:00
Heartbreaking start to new year: Twitter reacts after MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as the captain of Indian ODI and T20I captain.

The sudden decision from one of India's most celebrated sporting heroes shocked everyone. Here's how Twitterati reacted:

The 35-year-old will however be available for the selection for the second leg of the England series.

He has reportedly conveyed the decision to the BCCI's Selection Committee today.

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 22:46

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.