Heartbreaking start to new year: Twitter reacts after MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
The sudden decision from one of India's most celebrated sporting heroes shocked everyone.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as the captain of Indian ODI and T20I captain.
The sudden decision from one of India's most celebrated sporting heroes shocked everyone. Here's how Twitterati reacted:
.@msdhoni #captain pic.twitter.com/8IFLI8geRE
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2017
Right decision given @imVkohli's progress in the past 18-20 months. To Dhoni's credit he's shown once again of not hankering after power...
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2017
Most matches as ODI captain
230 - Ricky Ponting
218 - Stephen Fleming
199 - MS Dhoni
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2017
Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017
This is not breaking... this is heart breaking! :( #MSDStepsDown pic.twitter.com/rfBtXGqkmb
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 4, 2017
Most internationals (all-formats) as wicketkeeper-captain:
Dhoni 331
Mushfiqur 76
Sangakkara 67
I think that record is safe for a fair while
— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) January 4, 2017
The 35-year-old will however be available for the selection for the second leg of the England series.
He has reportedly conveyed the decision to the BCCI's Selection Committee today.
