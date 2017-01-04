Heartbreaking start to new year: Twitter reacts after MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as the captain of Indian ODI and T20I captain.

The sudden decision from one of India's most celebrated sporting heroes shocked everyone. Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Right decision given @imVkohli's progress in the past 18-20 months. To Dhoni's credit he's shown once again of not hankering after power... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2017

Most matches as ODI captain

230 - Ricky Ponting

218 - Stephen Fleming

199 - MS Dhoni — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2017

Time to stand up and applaud a magnificent servant, and indeed leader, of Indian cricket. #Dhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

This is not breaking... this is heart breaking! :( #MSDStepsDown pic.twitter.com/rfBtXGqkmb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 4, 2017

Most internationals (all-formats) as wicketkeeper-captain:

Dhoni 331

Mushfiqur 76

Sangakkara 67

I think that record is safe for a fair while — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) January 4, 2017

The 35-year-old will however be available for the selection for the second leg of the England series.

He has reportedly conveyed the decision to the BCCI's Selection Committee today.