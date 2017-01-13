Here's a glimpse of what Virat Kohli will do to England bowlers — WATCH

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday hit the nets ahead of the first ODI match against England in Pune.

The 28-year-old showed glimpses of his stroke making prowess by vigorously hitting the balls in all directions.

If it's the sign of things to come in coming days, it's safe to assume that England bowlers will find it hard to contain King Kohli in his favourite format.

The Indian board shared the video to the liking of his fans, and within hours of posting online, the clip has been viewed by thousands.

The second-leg of India-England series will start on Sunday with the first of three ODI matches at Pune, which will be followed by three more T20I matches.

India won the five match Test series 4-0, with Kohli emerging as the leading run-scorer. Kohli scored 655 runs in eight innings, 164 more than England's top scorer Joe Root, who had played two innings more.

Kohli, who has a relatively poor record against England in ODIs, will sure try to improve his stats during this tour, like he had done during the Test series.

In 23 ODI innings against England, he has scored 736 runs at an average of 38.73 with two hundreds, which is poor considering his overall record.

Regarded as the best ODI batsman, Kohli has scored 7570 runs in 168 innings at an average of 52.93 with 26 hundreds.

Come Sunday, his record against England is likely to get a considerable improvement.