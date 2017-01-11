HILARIOUS: Yuvraj Singh found this joke on his and Ashish Nehra's comeback funny

New Delhi: When Indian selectors recalled Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra in the Indian squads for the limited-overs series against England, many had questioned the wisdom of going for old war horses.

Soon after the MSK Prasad-led selectors announced the dual squad for the ODI and T20I series on Friday, fans and critics alike took to social media sites to share their views. And couple of recurring themes which found their presence on social media prominent, were those of Yuvi's return into the ODI squad and of course, Nehra's tenacity.

Some enthusiastic online trollers found the duo's return a perfect scenario to declare, jokingly though, that the Indian cricket board (BCCI) is still accepting old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

The joke itself became a wildfire in the Internet, and it also received the stamp of approval from none other than Yuvi himself. Here's the proof:

good one ! Whoever made this A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:06am PST

On Friday, both Yuvi, 35, and Nehra, 37, made seemingly triumphant returns to the ODI squad.

Yuvraj last played in an ODI for India, against South Africa at Centurion, on December 11, 2013. Nehra played his last ODI against Pakistan at Mohali on March 30, 2011. Both the players featured in the first warm-up game of the India-England ODI series yesterday in Pune.

Yuvi made a good looking 56 off 48 balls, but Nehra struggled in his six overs' spell, conceding 50 runs without success.

England XI won the match by three wickets, chasing down India A's total of 304.