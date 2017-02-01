IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Batting sensation Rishab Pant makes debut, becomes youngest Indian T20I player — PHOTO

New Delhi: India's batting sensation, Rishab Pant made his international debut in the third and final Twenty20 International match against England at Bangalore on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old thus became India's youngest T20I player, breaking Ishant Sharma's previous record. The left-handed batsman came in for Manish Pandey, who made 30 off 26 balls in Nagpur.

Pant received his India cap from former cricketer Syed Saba Karim at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in front of his India team-mate.

Proud moment for Rishabh Pant as he gets his India Cap

He shot to fame after hitting 308 off 326 balls against Maharashtra in a Ranji Trophy match last October. He then followed it up with a blistering hundred in domestic cricket.

The Delhi batsman also featured prominently in the Under-19 World Cup.

He is also remembered for a whopping INR 1.9 crore deal with the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils last year.