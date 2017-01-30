Ind vs Eng: After picking one wicket in 2nd T20I, Amit Mishra completes 200 wickets in T20 cricket

New Delhi: As Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue stunned England by five runs in the second T20I at Nagpur on Sunday evening, spinner Amit Mishra achieved a unique feat.

The veteran leggie, who claimed one wicket in the match, completed 200 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Mishra reached the landmark by picking the prized wicket of skipper Eoin Morgan, who perished for 17.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the support

"I reached the milestone of getting my 200th wicket in T20. Thank you all for the love & support," Mishra tweeted.

"I will try my best to give my 100% to do well. Please continue to bless me as always," he added.

Mishra has played nine T20Is for the Indian team where he has picked 15 wickets. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he remains to be a hot property being the second-highest wicket taker (124 wickets) after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (143).