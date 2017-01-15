India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
Then, the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, out of nowhere, lofted the first ball of the 49th over, bowled by Moeen Ali for a huge six.
New Delhi: After skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav hit blistering centuries, Ravichandran Ashwin became the show-stopper with a stunning six over long-on to finish the job in Pune on Sunday.
The 2016 ICC Player of the Year came after the fall of his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja in the 45th over. He then batted sensibly, rotating the strike with Hardik Pandya.
At the time, England still got an outside chance. But the 38-run stand between Pandya and Ashwin shut the visitors out, and helped India win the match.
Then, the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, out of nowhere, lofted the first ball of the 49th over, bowled by Moeen Ali for a huge six.
That's it.
India won the match by three wickets with 11 balls remaining.
By successfully chasing down England's 250, India also recorded their second highest successful chase.
