India vs England, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli says nothing has changed for him

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, who recently took over the captaincy reigns in all three formats of the game, has said that nothing has changed for him.

"Honestly, I don't feel any different. The only thing is I am excited about is that when I will walk out for the toss tomorrow, I will be India's full-time captain," he said on the eve of India-England first ODI in Pune.

The 28-year-old reflected his confident self, and also the smooth transition — from Dhoni to Kohli – when he said that "mentally or in terms of environment" nothing has changed.

"Apart from that, I don't think anything has changed mentally or in terms of environment. Everything is the same; that I have been made the captain is the only change, but my mindset hasn't changed at all," he added.

He once again reiterated that he has learnt a lot from Dhoni, and hailed the outgoing skipper for leading Team India to success.

"I have already learnt a lot. Many people have different styles of captaincy and I think he has been so successful because he has been able to find the right balance in being offensive with his plans as well as understanding the game when it is dominated by the opposition on how to slow things down. I think that's his biggest strength and would like to strike a good balance going forward," he explained.

Kohli, who has led the Test team successfully, will have his first real test as a captain when India take on England in the first ODI tomorrow.