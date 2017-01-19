India vs England, 2nd ODI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits first hundred after stepping down as captain — VIDEO INSIDE

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit his first hundred after stepping down as India's limited-overs captain, during the second ODI match against England at Cuttack on Thursday.

The 35-year-old reached the landmark off the penultimate ball of the 43rd over, bowled by Chris Woakes. Batting at 99, he played a hook shot without control, but survived a tough chance at deep square leg, where Alex Hales floored the catch.

This is his first ODI hundred against England, and 10th overall. But, surprisingly, it came after 55 match.

ALSO WATCH: MS Dhoni's unbelievable tennis-ball six

After a slow start, Dhoni raced to his hundred without eating up deliveries. Dhoni scored 26 runs off the first 50 balls he faced, but produced 74 runs from the next 56 balls, as he once again showed why he has been regarded as one of the greatest ever finishers.

One he reached the hundred-run mark, Dhoni changed the gears and pummeled England bowlers at will. He finally perished trying to hit fourth six of the 48th over, bowled by Liam Plunkett. He was caught at deep by a leaping David Willey, off the last ball of the over.

By then, the Ranchi man had done his work, and walked off to the applause of a generous Cuttack crowd. He scored 134 off 122 balls with the help of ten fours and six sixes.

M.S.D! @mahi7781 magic on display in Cuttack as he brings up his 10th ODI ton. #TeamIndia #INDvENG A video posted by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:28am PST

Plunkett, who had a maiden over early in the innings, ended up leaking 91 runs – including 21 from the 10th over.

Dhoni, along with another 35-year-old, comeback man Yuvraj Singh, stitched a 256-run fourth-wicket stand in 38.2 overs after India were reduced to 25/3 inside five overs.

India set England a mammoth target of 382.