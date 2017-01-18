India vs England, 2nd ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: Virat Kohli era started with a bang on Sunday with India chasing down England's 350 in Pune. And India are likely to continue their impressive form in the second ODI against the visitors on Thursday in Cuttack.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

PREVIEW

India will aim to wrap up the three-match ODI series tomorrow itself when the two teams meet in the second match.

The second match is also likely to be a high-scoring match. In the last match played at the Barabati Stadium, Haryana scored 502 in their first innings against Jammu & Kashmir in a Ranji Trophy match.

The venue hosted its last ODI more than two years ago. In that match, India scored a record 363/5 and thrashed Sri Lanka by 169 runs on November 2, 2014.

As usual, the toss will be crucial, at least for England. India wouldn't mind batting first, even though they have earned the reputation of being the best chasers in the game today.

The visitors were almost certain to win the first match after posting that mammoth total, and reducing India to 63 for 4. But Kohli and Kedar Jadhav played the saviours for India.

Both the sides are likely to play the same XI.

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav

ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Jake Ball

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: January 19, 2017 (Thursday)

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack