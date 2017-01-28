India vs England, 2nd T20I: In do-or-die match, hosts move back boundary rope

New Delhi: The series may be in stake, but India are likely to provide a sporting ground for the second Twenty20 International match against England in Nagpur.

According to reports, Indian management have told stadium authorities to utilise the full ground space available for Sunday's match.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha is considered to be one of the biggest stadiums in India, and as per reports boundary rope is likely to be kept in a fair distance.

'Keep it to 75 yards all round,' was the message conveyed to groundsmen as reported by The Indian Express.

In such a case, India are likely to play both Yuzvendra Chahal and seasoned Amit Mishra. And batsmen will need to rely more on running.

In Kanpur, which has relatively smaller boundary, India failed to find the boundary. They only managed 13 fours and a lone six hit by Suresh Raina.

In contrast, England hit eight fours and seven sixes as they chased down India's 147 with relative ease.

Probably, that's where Indian management thought India lost the match.

Expect some frenetic running between the wickets in the second match.

India need to win the match to keep the series alive.